Rain, sleet, snow possible today with strong winds

We have two separate clipper systems on the way today and we are already dealing with system number one. Already seeing some areas of rain this morning and these showers will be possible off and on today. Temperatures this morning are into the mid-30s and that is leading to some areas of sleet and snow, especially in the higher elevations, but overall it is too warm for any significant snow. No real accumulation is expected, but in areas of high elevation we could see the snow stick to grassy spots and those decks and patios. Roads should not be impacted. As temperatures warm through the middle of the day today we will see that wintry mix transition to all rain before it begins to lighten up through the midday hours. Wind will be breezy out of the west northwest today at 15 to 25 mph. More showers and even sleet/snow will be possible later this evening as another round of moisture rolls through.