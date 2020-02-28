Outgoing Madison Superintendent accepts job at Whitesburg Christian Academy

Robby Parker (Source: Madison City Schools)
By Caroline Klapp and Mike Brown | February 28, 2020 at 11:23 AM CST - Updated February 28 at 11:51 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On his final day as Madison City’s School Superintendent, Robby Parker surprised a lot of people by announcing a new job.

Parker has accepted a job as the principal of Whitesburg Christian Academy. “I can’t tell you how long it’s been since I’ve been this excited” Parker told reporters on Friday morning. “I’m beside myself, can’t wait to get here with these kids.”

The school’s headmaster, Jerry Reader, told 48 that he first starting talking to Parker about the role three weeks ago.

And said he believes that it all worked out because of God.

Parker says the school’s religious focus was a big draw for him. “I am so excited to be in this wonderful Christian atmosphere. For me, the two things I love to do more than anything - I love to be a teacher and I love to preach! And here, this is just such a great opportunity and such wonderful kids."

Parker’s first day as Whitesburg’s principal will be April 6th.

