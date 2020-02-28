Organizers cancel Main Street Music Festival this year

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -An annual event that attracts many people to downtown Albertville is not happening this year.
Main Street Music Festival organizers made the announcement on Wednesday, stating this year they will be taking a break.
When Jamoka’s Coffee Company owner Elizabeth Black first heard that the Main Street Music Festival wasn’t taking place anymore, she said she was shocked.
“Um, it makes me a little sad. I always enjoy it, I think it’s a fantastic time to really connect with the community and be able to get our product out there and of course be involved and the entertainment is fantastic," said Black.
For the past 10 years, the festival has been held in downtown Albertville. The festival is the largest in Marshall County and attracts around 30,000 people each year.
“A lot of people that come in who didn’t know we had a location here, so it really kind of helps bring downtown Albertville to life and bring people to downtown that maybe never would have come here otherwise," said Black.
The future plan is to move the festival to the 130+ acre Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater next year that is currently is being built.
“It’s going to be huge, it’s going to be awesome and I completely understand why they are wanting to move it, but I hope they can get something else in it’s place for downtown,” said Black.
