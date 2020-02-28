Masks flying off store shelves as threat of coronavirus grows

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At a press conference in Madison County Thursday, Alabama Department of Public Health officials advised people they do not have to buy masks right now. However, shelves are empty across the Tennessee Valley as buyers rush to get their hands on masks just in case.
“Should people buy masks," questioned Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health. "My answer to that is no!”
WAFF 48 News went to five stores where masks were out of stock.
Steve Hammer, Star Market Pharmacy supplier, says regular masks and N-95 masks, which is a respiratory mask often used by doctors, are flying off store shelves.
So when can you expect the next shipment?
“Our distributors are saying March," admitted an reluctant Hammer. "They’re not saying what part of March - first part, last part - just saying March.”
Store vendors are also telling Hammer gloves may soon face a shortage as well.
NBC News found some online vendors jacking up prices. One seller increased a box of 10 masks to $299. Another person is selling a 10-pack for nearly $700.
In an effort to prevent this from happening locally, Star Market began selling masks individually. This effort only lasted three days before they were sold out. They haven’t had any in stock since late December to early January.
“Unless there’s a widespread community outbreak, this is not something that Americans necessarily need to have," stated Dr. Natalie Azar.
Not all masks are created equal.
Typical masks you find at the hospital are the best for everyday citizens. Dr. Landers does not think N-95 masks are necessary. Some medical professionals say it’s not clear if N-95 would protect against the coronavirus.
Hardware stores cannot keep masks in stock. However, the masks sold there would not work, according to officials. Those are solely meant to keep paint fumes or dust mites away, for example.
