Man ordered into diversion for popping ‘Baby Trump’ balloon

Man ordered into diversion for popping ‘Baby Trump’ balloon
Baby Trump in Tuscaloosa (Source: wbrc)
February 28, 2020 at 12:04 PM CST - Updated February 28 at 3:51 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man arrested for slashing a towering protest balloon depicting President Donald Trump as a baby has been ordered to attend counseling and complete community service for a chance at getting the charges dismissed.

WIAT-TV reported Thursday that if 32-year-old Hoyt Hutchinson finishes the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s diversion program, the case and charges against him could be removed from his record.

Hutchinson was charged with Criminal Mischief First Degree after the Tuscaloosa incident involving the Trump Baby balloon.
Hutchinson was charged with Criminal Mischief First Degree after the Tuscaloosa incident involving the Trump Baby balloon. (Source: Tuscaloosa PD)

Hutchinson will also be required to pay $3,500 to the group that rents out the 20-foot-tall inflatable.

Hutchinson’s accused of deflating the diaper-clad “Baby Trump” during a University of Alabama football game the President attended in November.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)