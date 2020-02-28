Lawsuit filed against boat owner and operator in fatal Shoal Creek crash

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A lawsuit has been filed against a boat operator and owner in connection to a June 2019 crash that killed a Georgia mom and her daughter.
Lauren Cowart and 5-year-old Blakely Cowart lost their lives in the crash.
The lawsuit is being filed by Blakely’s father and Lauren’s mother. The two are seeking damages in the fatal crash.
They’re suing Ross Wooten III, who was indicted in September on two counts of manslaughter. Both the indictment and the lawsuit say Wooten was under the influence at the time of the crash.
The suit also involves 10 unidentified people described as “presently unknown individuals and entities whose negligent acts or omissions caused or contributed” to the deaths of the Cowarts.
The boat’s owner is also being sued.
