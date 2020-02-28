Kitchen Cops: Low scores at two DQ’s and three Mexican hot spots

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some very high profile names were near the bottom of the score sheet in this week’s Madison County Kitchen Cops report. In fact, two of three Las Trojas locations made the low performers list this week.
The Las Trojas on Highway 53 in Huntsville was the lowest score of the week with a 76. There were multiple food temperature violations, a dirty can opener, a problem with hot water at restroom sinks, dented cans in storage and no sanitizer in the dishwasher.
The Las Trojas location in Hazel Green also had issues and earned an 86 score. It was in trouble for a handwashing sink being used inappropriately, an ice cream scoop improperly stored and dirty knives mixed in with clean ones.
A third Las Trojas location - on Highway 72 in Madison - escaped any critical violations and scored a respectable 93.
The Nottingham Restaurant in Madison is hit with a 77 due to an employee with long fingernails, chicken and brisket without date markings and chicken and pork at the wrong temperature.
New China Grill on Jordan Lane in Huntsville scored an 83. It was written up for produce in the refrigerator with a “black and white substance” on it. The produce was thrown away.
Texas Roadhouse on Jeff Road also scored an 83. It had dirty plates and containers stored with clean ones.
Fiero Mexican Grill on Rideout Road had flies in the kitchen and was given an 88.
More after the video:
In Limestone County - rodent reports jumped out at us as we were going through the scores. The Greenbrier Restaurant on Old Highway 20 scored an 87. Inspectors wrote up insects, rodents and other pests. There was also a violation involving an employee not changing their gloves.
Elsewhere in Limestone County, the Subway on Highway 31 in Athens scores an 87 due to dirty soda nozzles and expired safety paperwork.
The Dairy Queen on County Line Road was written up for using broken containers and missing sanitizer in the dishwasher.
The Waffle House at Highway 72 and I-65, and the McDonald’s on County Line Road are both issued violations for dirty soda nozzles and both score a 90.
There was another rodent write up in Morgan County. Willie Burgers in Hartselle gets a 92 after rodent droppings were found in the cabinets.
The worst score in Morgan County went to the Hartselle Dairy Queen on Highway 31. It earned an 85 because of a moldy soda nozzle and untrained supervisor on duty.
The Logan’s on Beltline Road scores a 90 due to foods at the wrong temperature and a dishwasher not following proper procedures.
More after the video:
In the Shoals, the scores are mostly good in Colbert County. In Lauderdale County, the Logan’s Roadhouse on Florence Boulevard was the lowest score this week with an 89. It had insecticide stored with clean linen.
The Minnow Market on Highway 72 in Rogersville also scored an 89 because of employee training issues and unapproved cooling methods being used.
Turning to Franklin County, El Sol on 4th Street in Red Bay has one of the lowest scores across north Alabama this week. It got a 73 because of several unlabeled spray bottles, missing toilet paper in the restroom, missing dates on several foods, other foods at the wrong temperature and foods not protected from contamination at the food bar.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.