JSU seeks revenge on Tenn. Tech

TEAM LEADERS: Jr. Clay is averaging 13.5 points to lead the charge for the Golden Eagles. Keishawn Davidson is also a key facilitator, maintaining an average of 9.1 points and 4.2 assists per game. The Gamecocks have been led by De'Torrion Ware, who is averaging 12.2 points and 5.2 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JR.: Clay has connected on 32.9 percent of the 140 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 27 over the last five games. He's also made 72.7 percent of his free throws this season.