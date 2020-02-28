Is it safe to open packages from China? Experts debunk coronavirus myths

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The new strain of coronavirus has many people asking questions like, is it safe to open mail from overseas? We took those questions to experts at UAB who are debunking some myths.
The World Health Organization put out a list of 12 myths concerning the coronavirus. Questions like are hand dryers effective in killing the virus, all the way to do vaccines against pneumonia protect you against coronavirus are included. Both of those answers are no.
We’ve received calls about if it’s safe to open letters or packages from China. People are worried that the virus might somehow live long enough to make it to the U.S. Dr. Richard Whitley, a UAB doctor and infectious disease researcher says people don’t need to worry.
“Coronaviruses will die en route from China to the United States because it will take a minimum of three to four weeks to get here,” Dr. Richard Whitley,
A new study in the Journal of Hospital infections finds that this novel coronavirus strain can live on surfaces like metal, plastic and glass for up to nine days.
