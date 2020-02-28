Hospitality leaders speak out against proposed lodging tax to pay for MidCity Amphitheater

The idea is being pushed by City Council President Devyn Keith. Keith introduced a lengthy breakdown of the projected finances for the outdoor concert venue. Experts believe the amphitheater would not make a profit for at least the first five years of its existence. Keith says the potential for the venue is high, but Huntsville residents shouldn’t be burdened with upfront costs. “If there are mitigating ways we can support the hotel industry and our conventions, I’m open to it. But for me now, it’s easier to tax those that are not the citizens in my district and in my city.”