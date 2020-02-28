Hospitality leaders speak out against proposed lodging tax to pay for MidCity Amphitheater

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Council got an earful from concerned members of the hospitality industry on Thursday night. They were upset about a proposed hike to the city’s lodging taxes. The money would be used to offset losses for the city’s proposed new amphitheater at MidCity.
The idea is being pushed by City Council President Devyn Keith. Keith introduced a lengthy breakdown of the projected finances for the outdoor concert venue. Experts believe the amphitheater would not make a profit for at least the first five years of its existence. Keith says the potential for the venue is high, but Huntsville residents shouldn’t be burdened with upfront costs. “If there are mitigating ways we can support the hotel industry and our conventions, I’m open to it. But for me now, it’s easier to tax those that are not the citizens in my district and in my city.”
Desiree Stewart from the Huntsville Madison County Hospitality Association strongly disagrees. “With this lodging tax increase, it puts us at the highest lodging tax within our competitive set. So, it’s going to make it really difficult to attract other conferences, conventions and trade shows.”
The issue wasn’t settled last night. There will be further debate and a vote in two weeks.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.