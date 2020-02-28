Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Keeneland and Churchill Downs will enact safety reforms that include the race-day ban of the anti-bleeding medication Lasix for 2-year-olds along with mandatory veterinary inspections before workouts and race entry. The measures also include enhanced reporting of horses’ fitness for trainers and vets. The policy changes will take effect for spring meets at Keeneland and Churchill Downs that begin in April. Trainers and attending vets must agree not to enter a horse unless the vet says it is fit to race three days before entry. Trainers also cannot work a horse unless the vet finds him fit five days beforehand.