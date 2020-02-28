Health Experts See Growing Number of Women Suffering from Mysterious Hormone Condition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a health problem that affects 1 in 10 women. There is no cure and can cause several health issues including uncontrolled weight gain, acne, and infertility issues. It’s known as, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome or PCOS. It’s a hormonal endocrine condition affecting approximately 7 million women and teenage girls
WAFF spoke to health experts at Huntsville Reproductive Medicine that says more than 30% of their patients that come to the clinic have PCOS.
Coralie Richardson didn’t find out she had PCOS until she was in her mid 20’s. She and her husband were trying to have a baby but couldn’t. That’s when experts at Huntsville Reproductive medicine determined the problem was PCOS causing her infertility issues.
Women with PCOS produce higher-than-normal amounts of male hormones. This hormone imbalance causes them to skip menstrual periods and makes it harder for them to get pregnant.
But Richardson and her husband were committed to starting and family and finding help. They finally found the answers they needed at Huntsville Reproductive medicine, with Dr. Andrew Harper and his wife, Lynn Curry, who is a nurse practitioner at the clinic. Curry and her husband saw a big need for them to start a specific clinic to help patients suffering from PCOS.
“It’s where my work started. I saw a large need for this new clinic. Women are not having cycles, and not getting pregnant. So, they are coming to us, we do the blood work and determine what the problem is, and more than 30 percent of the time, it’s PCOS. We can get them on the right medication to get them to ovulate. We really have seen a lot of this,” said Curry.
Curry says she’s seen girls as young at 12 years of age in her clinic suffering from PCOS. “It is so frustrating and depressing, especially for young girls that have body image issues and they are starting to feel isolated,” said Curry.
It can manifest in different ways, causing excessive weight gain, facial hair, irregular periods and infertility. At the clinic, they try to help manage patient’s symptoms with medicine and lifestyle changes.
"I feel like a life coach really. We walk with them through this journey. Unfortunately, there is no cookie-cutter approach at all. But it is very rewarding to see women have success and, it’s a chance for them to realize they are being heard and there’s a reason for this and it’s not their fault,” said Curry.
For Coralie Richardson, she didn’t notice any of her symptoms until she was in college. For example, facial hair and weight gain, and irregular periods. But back then, many health care professionals didn’t know much about PCOS. So at the time, they just put her on birth control. It wasn’t until years later when she began trying to have kids that she was diagnosed with PCOS.
After years of trying and not giving up hope and with the help of Lynn Curry and their team, she and her husband have an adorable little boy, Zachary, with their second child on the way.
7 million women and teenage girls are affected by PCOS. There are still some mysteries with this syndrome. In a study conducted at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, the researchers found that 24% of women with PCOS had a mother with it, and 32% of the women had a sister with the condition. However, there’s no single PCOS gene.
But health experts can detect it faster than in previous years. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms your doctor can do a blood test or an ultrasound to confirm.