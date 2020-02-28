Full 2020 Troy football schedule released

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Sun Belt Conference released the Troy Trojans’ full 2020 football schedule complete with dates that they will take on their opponents.
The 2020 season is highlighted by games against NC State and Tennessee. The Wolfpack will come to Troy in Sept. 19. The Trojans will visit Knoxville to take on the Volunteers Nov. 21 before closing out the regular season at App State.
Troy opens Sun Belt Conference play on the road against rival South Alabama in the Battle for the Belt Oct. 3. The Trojans have one nationally televised game - a Thursday night game Oct. 8 against Texas State on ESPNU.
Troy will have a stretch of three-straight home games in October before playing four of Its final five games on the road to end the season.
Here is the full 2020 schedule (home games are in bold):
Sept. 5 Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Sept. 12 at UMass
Sept. 19 NC State
Oct. 3 at South Alabama
Oct. 8 Texas State (ESPNU)
Oct. 17 ULM
Oct. 24 Georgia State
Oct. 31 at Arkansas State
Nov. 7 at Georgia Southern
Nov. 14 Coastal Carolina
Nov. 21 at Tennessee
Nov. 28 at App State
Dec. 5 Sun Belt Championship Game
The Trojans finished last season with a 5-7 record in Chip Lindsey’s first season as head coach.
