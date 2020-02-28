Free tax prep offered throughed UNA, Impact America

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -UNA and Impact America are working together to offer free tax prep services to working families in the Shoals.
Those services through “SaveFirst” are available at Weeden Elementary School. It’s open to working families making up to $56,000/year.
The “SaveFirst” initiative is in its 14th year.
Several hours are available on weekdays and on Saturdays. UNA business professors and students are on site offering help, as well.
Those looking to schedule an appointment can call 1-844-44-TAX-AL or click here.
