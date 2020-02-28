Community comes together to help a boy who lost his parents in a tornado

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) -Little Landen Godsey continues to improve at a Birmingham hospital after being critically injured in the December Town Creek tornado.
Family members captured the moments he said "Nana" and Bubba."
Today, the community is coming together to help that little boy who not only lost his home but his PARENTS in that twister.
Landen is still being treated at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.
That’s what he calls his grandma, and his uncle.
When he improves enough to come home, he will need a home to come to!
Community members, friends and people who do not live here in Moulton have been making their way to Lume Art Studio, dropping off donations for Landen.
Modern Woodmen financial company is hosting the donation drive to help Landen Godsey replace the home he lost in the December 2019 tornado.
Landen’s parents Chase and Keisha Godsey were killed that day.
Landen is still in the hospital recovering from his injuries and working hard in therapy.
He is communicating with pictures and head and eye movements.
Once he can leave the hospital, Landen will be living with his grandmother and sister.
Modern Woodmen will be collecting donations here at the art studio until 8:00 pm tonight. They will also match up to $20,000 worth of donations for Landen given today.
Prayer On the Square starts at 6:00 tonight, and runs until 8:00.
Again, it's on the square in downtown Moulton.
There will be a special performance form Landen's 3rd grade class, MES cheerleaders, and will end with a prayer for Landen and light a candle in memory Chase and Keisha Godsey.
You're encouraged to attend and show your support for Landen.
