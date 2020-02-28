Beautiful weekend ahead, showers and storms next week, FIRST ALERT Wednesday

The dry period over the weekend will be short lived as showers and storms impact the Tennessee Valley during the first half of the workweek. A system moving through the area early Wednesday could deliver strong to severe thunderstorms. A First Alert is out for Wednesday due to the possibility for severe storms. Those storms will likely impact early in the day on Wednesday. The bulk of the storms and heavy rain will shift farther toward the south and east. After the storms pass, conditions will be calm and quiet for the rest of the week.