Beautiful weekend ahead, showers and storms next week, FIRST ALERT Wednesday

A cool and quiet evening is ahead. A wintry mix will be possible again tonight as a front dips farther south. Dry and clear weather returns for Saturday morning.
The weekend forecast looks splendid! Both Saturday and Sunday will be dry and temperatures will warm nicely during the afternoons. Mornings will be cold, starting out in the 30s, but high temperatures will peak into the low 50s Saturday and low 60s Sunday.
The dry period over the weekend will be short lived as showers and storms impact the Tennessee Valley during the first half of the workweek. A system moving through the area early Wednesday could deliver strong to severe thunderstorms. A First Alert is out for Wednesday due to the possibility for severe storms. Those storms will likely impact early in the day on Wednesday. The bulk of the storms and heavy rain will shift farther toward the south and east. After the storms pass, conditions will be calm and quiet for the rest of the week.
