Wintry mix possible tomorrow morning, severe weather expected next week

Conditions will be very cold tonight with overnight lows near freezing. Precipitation returns tomorrow morning with a wintry mix. No travel issues are expected. Highs Friday will warm into the lower 50s. Friday night into Saturday morning will be very cold and a wintry mix will be possible again.
This weekend will be dry with a nice warm up. Saturday jump starts the weekend with sunshine and a cold morning, but highs rise into the lower 50s. Sunday is warmer with highs in the lower 60s, which is closer to average for the start of March, with mostly cloudy skies.
Wet weather returns Monday, highs in the lower 60s. Strong thunderstorms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday has a FIRST ALERT due to the threat for severe weather. Continue to check in with the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Team for more details and updates in the upcoming days. Highs will be in the 60s for the first half of the workweek. The end of next week looks drier and slightly cooler with highs peaking into the upper 50s.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.