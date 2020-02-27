Wintry mix possible tomorrow morning, severe weather expected next week

Wet weather returns Monday, highs in the lower 60s. Strong thunderstorms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday has a FIRST ALERT due to the threat for severe weather. Continue to check in with the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Team for more details and updates in the upcoming days. Highs will be in the 60s for the first half of the workweek. The end of next week looks drier and slightly cooler with highs peaking into the upper 50s.