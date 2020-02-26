Sheriff Mike Blakely’s attorneys file an emergency stay

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) -Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s defense team says they plan to file an emergency stay in their client’s case.
That’s because Blakely’s lead council has a personal matter -- but the judge says the case will go on as scheduled.
They’ve already filed a writ of mandamus against that previously denied continuance motion.
What this means is the defense is asking a higher court to look at the continuance motion AGAIN.
On Monday, Helstowski said prosecutors were also opposed to the continuance.
Judge Tompkins did deny the motion, even though it would potentially affect Blakely's retained lead council member.
Helstowski says he wants resolved quickly so his team can plan ahead for the trial.
Blakely’s trial is set to start on March 9th, but if this emergency stay is granted, that could change.
