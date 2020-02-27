Search for three missing boaters on Pickwick Lake transitions to recovery

HARDIN CO., Ten. (WAFF) - A community is grieving as the search for three missing boaters on Pickwick Lake changes to recovery status.
Two students from Obion County Central High School and a chaperone were at the lake for a weekend fishing tournament. Before the competition began, the boaters reported an issue with their engine.
When they did not show for the tournament, it was assumed they had returned home. Later, it was discovered they had tried to continue on anyway.
On Monday, their boat was located past the Pickwick Dam, though it’s unclear if the boaters were on board when it went through the floodgates.
On Wednesday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced the search is now a recovery.
