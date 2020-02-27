Morgan County deputies searching for escaped murderer

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) -A manhunt is underway in Morgan County.
Deputies are swarming Pitts Road, searching for a convicted killer who escaped from a Department of Corrections Work Release Center on Sunday.
Daniel Miner was being held at the Childersburg Work Release Center in Talladega County.
On Saturday night around 9:30 corrections officers were conducting routine bed checks when they discovered Miner was missing.
Miner was convicted of murder in Marshall County and sentenced to life in prison in 1994.
He pleaded guilty to killing Edward Lee Williams during a robbery.
WAFF 48 will have more information as this story develops.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.