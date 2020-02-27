Limestone County administrator’s resignation is accepted

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) -The Limestone County School board has accepted the resignation of Human Resources Director, Dr. Mark Isley.
Isely’s resignation comes less than 24 hours after he and Limestone County Schools mediated and settled a lawsuit that Isley filed against him last week.
Judge Jimmy B. Pool issued an order late in the day on Tuesday, canceling a hearing set for Wednesday and instructing both sides to file a joint motion for dismissal as soon as possible.
The court documents don’t go into detail on the terms of the settlement.
Isley filed the lawsuit on February 18th, claiming he was suspended and in the process of being fired in retaliation for what he described as whistleblowing against the school district. Isley accused the board of racist hiring practices and mismanaging funds. The school board denied those claims.
One hour before the order was filed, the Limestone County School Board issued a media alert that there was an emergency meeting of the board Wednesday night. The only item on the agenda is accepting the resignation of an unnamed employee. At this time, it’s unclear if this is connected to the Isley lawsuit or not. Attorneys in this case are under a gag order and have not commented on the case since that order went into effect.
