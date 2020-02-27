Liberty looks to extend streak vs Lipscomb

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Liberty has been fueled by senior leadership while Lipscomb has relied on freshmen this year. For the Flames, seniors Caleb Homesley, Scottie James, Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz and Myo Baxter-Bell have combined to account for 61 percent of the team's scoring, including 93 percent of all points over its last five. On the other bench, freshmen Ahsan Asadullah, Michael Buckland and KJ Johnson have combined to account for 54 percent of Lipscomb's scoring this season and 60 percent of the team's points over its last five games.