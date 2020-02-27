IMPACT Learning Center working on new mobile learning classroom funded by grants

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) -Cathy Mitchell, director of the Impact Learning Center in Scottsboro, is one step closer to checking off one of her goals.
Her staff will now be able to serve the community with a van built to help provide them with computer classes and job skill training.
“Transportation is a huge issue for our folks in Jackson county, so if we can go to them and make it to where they can come to a centrally located location, then it will be easier for everybody," said Mitchell.
The utility van was made possible with a $125,000 grant from United States Department of Agriculture.
It will include computers, TV screen, tables, printers and Wi-Fi. The bus will travel to different businesses throughout Jackson County.
“With the workforce part we will be able to go to companies. Say they need some training and we will be able to take our computers there and the individuals won’t have to take off time from work or we can go to a school," said Mitchell.
Mitchell said they are excited to help equip the community with tools for a successful future.
“I think the reason we are here and the need is that people don’t know what they don’t know. So, if you are a young person and you decide you want to go back to school, you wanted to work a while and you decided that wasn’t so much fun but you want to go back to school we can help you find that resource, " said Mitchell.
Mitchell said they plan to have the utility van completed before their career fair day on April 17.
The Impact Learning Center also received $50,000 from Google to help sustain the van.
