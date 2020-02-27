Huntsville Police in contact with federal agents over arson investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is turning up the heat on a string of arson cases in North Huntsville.
Since late September, at least 10 different fires in the Cavalry Hill neighborhood are suspected of being criminal.
This includes fires on Feb. 24 and Feb. 26.
Huntsville Deputy Fire Marshal Mike Jaco and Huntsville Police held a press conference where they laid out a timeline of at least 10 fires on the same block.
The fires damaged four homes, a dumpster and a vehicle.
Cavalry Street, Poplar Avenue and University Drive, and Mc Crary Street have all targeted.
Jaco and Huntsville Police Department spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson said the fires were all started outside the homes, they were unoccupied and nobody is hurt.
Capt. Mike Izzo with HPD said that’s not changing their approach.
“The fires could spread, they could cause further damage, God forbid we have a child or kids playing around one of these vacant homes or areas, and they get inside and they get caught up in one of these fires and we wound up having a homicide,” he said.
Izzo said he’s reached out to the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms about investigating, potentially upgrading the arson charges to federal.
He said agents are “interested.”
Johnson said the department has persons of interest and will be installing surveillance cameras to watch the area.
You can submit tips to Huntsville Police anonymously through Crime Stoppers, and you could get paid for it.
