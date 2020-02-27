HudsonAlpha to host Women in STEM event

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happening today is an event to encourage more women to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM fields.
Featuring special guest speakers from HudsonAlpha, Mazda Toyota, Marshall Space Flight Center and other industries, this event put on by the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology will showcase the success stories of women who have pursued high-profile STEM careers.
“Not all of us are born with confidence that shoots up to here," says Karen Petersen, HudsonAlpha’s Director of Annual and Planned Giving. "These women have faced obstacles. They have overcome obstacles. But they set their sights on a STEM-related dream, and they went after it. And I think what they want to do, why they were so willing to share their time and their experiences - they want to inspire these girls. They want to empower them. They can let them know that they went after their dreams and achieved them, and those kids can do the very same thing.”
The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Jackson Center. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. To get yours now, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.