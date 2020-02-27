Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Russell Westbrook and James Harden combined for 63 points as the Houston Rockets sailed to their fifth straight win, 140-112 over the Memphis Grizzlies. Harden piled up 30 points without playing in the fourth quarter and Westbrook, who had 33, sat down for good with about six minutes left. The duo had 46 points by halftime as Houston built a 73-47 lead. Dillon Brooks had 22 points for the Grizzlies, who finished 0-4 on their longest road trip of the season.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — .Vanderbilt interim athletic director Candice Storey Lee knows Commodores' fans want specifics about what the Southeastern Conference's only private university will do to upgrade athletic facilities. She promised Wednesday night the athletics strategic plan plan Vanderbilt released is only a first step and always was going to be words only. Lee says now the action begins, and she wants Commodores' fans to hold Vanderbilt accountable with more information to come. The only project announced involves fundraising to improve the Commodores' football locker room inside McGugin Center, which is across the street from the football stadium.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Peter Laviolette is returning to the bench after being selected as the coach of the United States men's national team competing at the world hockey championships in May. The move was announced by USA Hockey and comes seven weeks after Laviolette was fired by the Nashville Predators. The 55-year-old Laviolette coached the 2006 Carolina Hurricanes to win the Stanley Cup, and ranks 16th in the NHL with 637 victories. He's from Massachusetts and has extensive experience representing the U.S. as a coach and player on the international stage.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hornets guard Malik Monk has been suspended without pay for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA's anti-drug program. Monk’s suspension will begin with Wednesday night's game against the New York Knicks and continue until he is determined to be in full compliance with the program. The third-year reserve guard has averaged 10.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 21 minutes per game this season. Monk has been playing better of late, averaging 18.2 points over the last seven games. Coach James Borrego says Monk has the organization's “full support.”
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ray York, who won the 1954 Kentucky Derby aboard Determine at age 20 and rode in a record seven consecutive decades, has died. He was 86. His longtime girlfriend, Michael McKay, said York died after a one-year struggle with pneumonia at a care facility near Bakersfield, California. York won 3,082 races and had earnings of over $14 million in a career that began in 1949. He retired in 1992 but returned to the saddle at age 66 in 2000 for one last race at Santa Anita. He finished 10th in that race.
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Pity Martinez is off to a brilliant start in his second year with Atlanta United, showing off the tantalizing skills that made him one of the top players in South America. That's a big change from Martinez's first year in Atlanta, when he struggled to fit in and managed just five league goals. The 26-year-old Argentinian stepped up his work ethic and committed himself to being a leader. His efforts are clearly paying off. Martinez scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Atlanta to a 3-0 victory over Honduran club Motagua in the CONCACAF Champions League,