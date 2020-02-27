Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Pity Martinez is off to a brilliant start in his second year with Atlanta United, showing off the tantalizing skills that made him one of the top players in South America. That's a big change from Martinez's first year in Atlanta, when he struggled to fit in and managed just five league goals. The 26-year-old Argentinian stepped up his work ethic and committed himself to being a leader. His efforts are clearly paying off. Martinez scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Atlanta to a 3-0 victory over Honduran club Motagua in the CONCACAF Champions League,