Face masks selling out in local stores over coronavirus fears

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many people are rushing to local stores buying up face masks because of coronavirus fears. But is it necessary?
Family Medical Supply just off I-459 is currently sold out of N95 respirator masks. Owner Kathy Jones is trying to keep up with the demand. She's received about 50 calls today asking about them. She's ordered more and waiting on new shipments.
"What we’re doing is just taking names and phone numbers and as they release those to us, we’ll be calling people,” Jones said.
The CDC says the N95 masks are more effective than common surgical masks because they filter out a lot of tiny particles including bacteria and viruses.
Doctors at UAB say right now you don't need to run out to stores and buy one.
"If you can get a facemask that’s fine. If you can’t get a face mask don’t panic. A face mask is not going to protect you from everything and it won’t protect you totally from this virus,” Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, UAB’s Director of Infectious Diseases said.
Dr. Marrazzo says healthcare workers in China have died who were wearing protective equipment. She says that probably because they were around so many sick people for so long. The doctor says it doesn’t hurt to prepare and don’t forget one of the most important things is washing your hands.
"Hand washing is if not more important than a face mask because most of the time we transmit these viruses through hand to hand contact or body to body contact, surface to hand contact,” Marrazzo said.
Some doctors feel people are acting on emotion and not evidence when it comes to the Coronavirus in the U.S. They say you have a better shot of getting the flu right now because it’s at the peak season.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.