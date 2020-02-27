Days before retirement, Robby Parker returns to school where it all began

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - How do you cap off a 31-year career?
For Madison City School Superintendent Robby Parker, you go back to where it all began.
Parker allowed WAFF to tag along as he revisited his first classroom and office at the building that houses Discovery Middle School, formally the old Bob Jones High School.
Parker announced his retirement in January, and it becomes official on Friday, Feb. 28.
Students and teachers stopped to say hello, goodbye or just to give a hug.
He’s famous for his twitter videos, but said he wants to be remembered for loving his students.
“There might be some that say you made the wrong decision. I accept that. There may be some that say you’re the dumbest guy in America. But you did love me, you did listen to me, and you tried to help me. All 10,000 can say that,” he said.
He’s leaving the students at a time of growth and change.
A new elementary school and middle school are on the way to cope with overcrowding.
The district is cutting into its financial reserves to meet its obligations.
The Madison City Council is eyeing new impact fees that could fund the schools.
He said he has no worries.
“We’ve got a staff that is second to none at this district. This district is not going to be okay, it’s going to be great,” he said.
Parker oversaw the successful passage of a 12 mil property tax increase, the expansion of the district’s mental health team and brought in more SRO’s.
He helped build a system his granddaughter Lucy Mae will one day enter, so he says he’s not going anywhere.
“I’ve got a huge vested interest in Madison being the best school district it can be, now and forever," he said.
Parker said he will be making an announcement about his future plans on Friday.
The school board plans to announce Parker’s permanent replacement on April 30.
