Crime Stoppers: Search for suspect in identity theft case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville woman was waiting on a check to show up in her mailbox. The check never arrived. Yet, someone cashed it! The Crime Stoppers are asking you to take a look here, to help them identify a mailbox burglar!
Police say this woman came into this Regions Bank on Clinton Avenue in Huntsville and impersonated the victim, using a bogus ID card. Video surveillance shows the suspect cashing the stolen check for more than $1,000.
Do you recognize this accused Identify Thief? She’s seen here, with sunglasses pushed up on her head, wearing red pants, a dark shirt and jacket.
If so, call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.