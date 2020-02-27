Construction officially complete at Toyota Field

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are one big step closer to being ready to play ball!
On Thursday morning, the team announced that Toyota Field has passed it’s final inspections and received a certificate of occupancy from the city.
Construction began back in November 2018 and has been going virtually non-stop since. At last word, there was still considerable work to be done in the parking lots and access roads. That project has been delayed by rain.
Still, the stadium construction completion is a major milestone. The first game at Toyota Field is set for March 20th when UAH hosts Montevallo. The Trash Pandas take over on April 15th for their first home game. The stadium has room for 7,500 fans.
A press release from the team reads, in part:
This is a landmark moment that was made possible through the remarkable commitment and creativity displayed by all of the design and construction professionals who turned our vision into reality,” said Ralph Nelson, Managing Partner of BallCorps, LLC and CEO of the Rocket City Trash Pandas. “Hoar Construction has been a trusted partner throughout this journey, and we’re pleased to have reached a successful conclusion together. Our fans can now see for themselves that baseball is officially back in North Alabama.”
“The day our team has been waiting for has finally arrived, and it’s extremely gratifying to see the transformation from a dirt field to a top-shelf ballpark in just 14 months,” said Michael Raymond, Assistant Project Manager at Hoar Construction. “BallCorps and the City of Madison have been fantastic to work with and provided the flexibility Hoar and its trade partners needed to successfully execute a very complex construction job. Without question, this is now one of the finest minor league ballparks in America.”
The Trash Pandas have been constantly sharing photos and videos of construction throughout the process. Here are some of their latest shots:
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.