A cold end to the week, storms expected next week

Skies continue to clear out this morning and that is why we are seeing temperatures into the upper 20s and low 30s this morning. Winds are still a bit breezy out of the northwest at 10 mph and that is leading to a wind chill into the teens and 20s. Despite the sunshine it looks like we will be dealing with the cold all day today. Temperatures this afternoon will only make the low to mid 40s with chills staying into the upper 30s. Friday will be chilly and breezy as well and we’ll also have a chance at some more showers in the morning and even a few flurries. However, precipitation does not look to be significant. More showers and flurries will be possible late Friday as well.