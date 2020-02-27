CDC’s “Beard Guide” goes viral amid coronavirus concerns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An amusing chart from the Centers for Disease Control is going viral, showing federal agents are thinking of everything when it comes to facial hair. But, be warned - it’s taken wildly out of context.
The guide shows 36 different variations of beards and mustaches, and outlining whether or not the facial hair will interfere with filtering respirators.
However, the guide is not what it seems.
It was actually published in 2017 and has nothing to do with the recent cornoavirus outbreak. In truth, the guide is designed for workplace safety manuals. A simple search of the CDC’s website turns up the graphic in it’s proper context. In fact, the CDC says respirators are not effective in preventing corona and should not be used outside professional applications like construction work.
The CDC says using a surgical mask or other face covering is only recommended if you’re already showing symptoms. In other words, the mask prevents you from spreading it, not from catching it. Instead, the CDC advises avoiding contact with sick individuals, avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth, and frequent hand washings. You can see more of the REAL CDC prevention tips by clicking or tapping here.
Still, it’s amusing to think someone was paid to draw these images and think of names for some of the lesser known ones.
