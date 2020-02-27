Buck’s Pocket State Park officials discuss progress on new gates for road

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) -Two people have died within the last year after trying to cross a flooded road at Buck’s Pocket State Park.
For almost two weeks, first responders and park officials had to suspend their search for 82-year old Raymond Edwards after he was swept away in his vehicle here at Buck’s Pocket State Park on Feb. 5th.
A similar incident happened last year with Kody Spears, who also lost his life after crossing the bridge with his friends.
Now, Alabama State Park officials said they are in the process of getting gates for the park which has been purchased by a private donor.
Mike Jeffrey’s, the district superintendent of Northeast Alabama state parks said it is time to find a solution to keep drivers safe.
“I don’t want to see another person , I don’t want to see another first responder, and I don’t want more than anything to see a family member grieve over a loved one that is taking days to find and to discover. It’s not good for the first responders and ultimately there are lives being lost," said Jeffrey’s.
Park officials said the park will remain closed until they are able to implement the gates. We will give you the first alert once more information becomes available.
