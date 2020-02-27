ATF fire and bomb training at Redstone Arsenal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Members of the ATF from across the country trained at Redstone Arsenal Wednesday for real world scenarios, like massive fires and bombings.
A fire can spark and consume a home in just under three minutes. Fire investigators are training to make sure they can conquer situations that impact your lives.
“We do this in a flash over sale in a classroom setting so when they’re in real life they can determine where a fire started and how a fire started based on signs and technology that they’ve learned,” said ATF certified fire investigator James Panos.
James was a part of a team that responded to the deadly Scottsboro marina fire last month. They adapt, as emergencies evolve.
“With all the synthetics and plastics involved in modern furniture fires spread a lot faster than what it was decades ago,” said Panos.
The second training employees with the ATF prepared for Wednesday were car bombings.
By looking at the radius of how much debris blew up, they say they can determine what type of bomb was detonated. Responding to bomb scenes is not rare for ATF employees.
“We normally respond to large scale explosions bombing scenes in fire scenes across the country so we try to target are training towards those objectives things that we encounter in the field,” said ATF national response team leader Seth Graybill.
The Redstone Arsenal drill leaders say members of the ATF are required to participate in yearly training.
