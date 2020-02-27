An out of this world induction

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The U.S. military has 1 thousand new recruits tonight.
They took the oath of enlistment today during a historic event from Colonel turned Astronaut Drew Morgan aboard the International Space Station.
It was a first.
Dozens of high school seniors from Albertville, Collinsville, Huntsville, Madison and Madison County raised their hands and pledged to serve and protect.
"With Huntsville being the rocket city, it’s kind of a cool thing. And also with the space force coming
that could be a cool aspect as well," said Elijah League
“I’m going go into college in the military. And then once I graduate or retire from the marine corps,I’m going to own my own bakery,” said Alexis Traylor.
These future soldiers and Marines were among dozens in North Alabama who took the oath.
While space in the newest frontier for the US military, most of those with whom we spoke plan to graduate, train, go to college and then remain on Earth to work on more terrestrial endeavours.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.