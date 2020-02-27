Ambulance service fined $10K for late response times

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - In August of 2019, Decatur City Council members approved a new ordinance for first responders in the city.
The ordinance states all agencies must meet response times 90 percent of the time, and if they don’t, there’s a penalty and fine.
The Ambulance Review Board, which was also created by the ordinance, levied the first fine to First Response Tuesday.
“We didn’t really agree with it obviously. We have some difference of opinions on what we believe and what they believe," First Response Quality Inspector Rick Wilkinson said.
Wilkinson says being fined $10,000 isn’t fair.
Without speeding and causing undue safety, he said, the ordinance puts the ambulance service and its citizens in harm’s way.
”It’s probably not reasonable to ask us to get there faster than what the national average is, which is 8:59, and to bring that down a whole minute to simply have them say well we want to do better in Decatur," Wilkinson said.
The ordinance requires agencies get to emergencies in 7 minutes and 59 seconds inside the city and 11 minutes and 59 seconds for emergencies inside the police jurisdiction.
Decatur Fire and Rescue also has to follow the ordinance.
“We’re held to the same standard at the fire department. We’re required to make the 90 percent in the city and in the PJ [police jurisdiction]. So, for us to do it, and for the other ambulance service not to, it’s frustrating," Batallion Chief Ashley England explained.
England says the ordinance was well researched and the recommended times are attainable. He also says, the ordinance was approved for a reason.
“To hold people against the ordinance, make sure things are done right. Make sure they’re done properly, and they’re doing what they say they can do," England said.
Wilkinson says, First Response plans to meet with the city council in two weeks to review the fine and the new ordinance.
We’ll bring you the First Alert update on that when we know more.
