ADOC: East Ala. inmate dead of apparent suicide

CLIO, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate at Easterling Correctional Facility is dead after an apparent suicide, the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed Thursday.
An ADOC spokesperson said at around 4 p.m. Sunday, prison officials found 22-year-old Marquell Underwood unresponsive in his cell. All attempts at life-saving measures were unsuccessful.
ADOC is investigating the death and an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.
Underwood was sentenced to life in prison in July 2018 for a murder conviction out of Tuscaloosa County. According to ADOC, he was not on suicide watch.
The Department of Justice began investigating ADOC in 2016, and in 2019 DOJ released a letter describing problems in the prison system as “severe” and “systemic.” In May 2019, ADOC released its 2019-2022 Strategic Plan to combat issues identified in the prison system.
