Acadia Healthcare: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) _ Acadia Healthcare Co. (ACHC) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.3 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 51 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.
The provider of inpatient behavioral health care services posted revenue of $780.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $776.3 million.
For the year, the company reported net income of $108.9 million, or $1.24 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.11 billion.
For the current quarter ending in April, Acadia Healthcare expects its per-share earnings to range from 37 cents to 42 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $795 million to $805 million for the fiscal first quarter.
Acadia Healthcare shares have dropped slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $31.43, an increase of 20% in the last 12 months.
