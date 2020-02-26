In the Weeds: A career of fighting has led Byrne to Senate showdown

BB Well, I think that we’re going to have to have somebody that is going to have to step up and be that senior senator from Alabama when Sen. Shelby leaves. And so until that time occurs, I need to make sure I’m preparing myself for that, because the senators in Alabama have – going back decades – been extremely important to lots of things around the state of Alabama, from Redstone Arsenal to the port in Mobile to Maxwell Air Force Base, Fort Rucker, Anniston Army Depot and highway projects, et cetera. So that’s part of it. But on a more national scale, I think that I would like to be somebody who’s very active in national defense. I’m on the Armed Services Committee in the House. I’ve built up a pretty substantial body of knowledge there, relationships, et cetera. It’s important to the country to have people that have that and also have people from Alabama had that because Alabama benefits so much from that. So, I think that’s going to be something that I would be. I’m a fighter, but I’m not just turning on the flamethrower all the time. That’s not my style. I think everybody knows that. I pick my fights. When I get in a fight. I’m in it to win it. I pick my fights. I’m not likely to be somebody that’s going to be on the major national news works networks a lot because – I’ve been on a lot recently because of this impeachment thing – but I’m really more of a workhorse, not a show horse. For how long I’ll be there, that’s really up to the people of Alabama. I don’t intend to make a career out of it. I’m not at a point in my life where that would make sense anyway. So, I’ll be there as long as I can be effective for the people of the state of Alabama.