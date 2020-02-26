Warren coming to Selma, others expected

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - This weekend, the historic city of Selma will host its first-ever presidential forum. In attendance will be US Sen., and presidential candidate, Elizabeth Warren.
The forum, tabbed to be held Sunday at 4 p.m. at Wallace Community College, will be moderated by Joy Reid of MSNBC’s “AM Joy” and the Rev. Mark Thompson of “Make it Plain with Mark Thompson.”
Other forum participants will be announced in the near future.
This weekend marks the 55th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.
