Warren coming to Selma, others expected

Warren coming to Selma, others expected
Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas, hosted by NBC News and MSNBC. (Source: AP Photo/John Locher/AP)
By WSFA Staff | February 25, 2020 at 5:45 PM CST - Updated February 25 at 7:56 PM

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - This weekend, the historic city of Selma will host its first-ever presidential forum. In attendance will be US Sen., and presidential candidate, Elizabeth Warren.

The forum, tabbed to be held Sunday at 4 p.m. at Wallace Community College, will be moderated by Joy Reid of MSNBC’s “AM Joy” and the Rev. Mark Thompson of “Make it Plain with Mark Thompson.”

Other forum participants will be announced in the near future.

This weekend marks the 55th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.