Teenagers enlist in U.S. Army through swearing-in ceremony from Outer Space

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A swearing-in ceremony that is truly out of this world.
U.S. Army Mobile Recruiting Company, in partnership with Space Center Houston and NASA, will host the first ever, live oath of enlistment "Swear-In" ceremony from space.
During the ceremony several local teenagers will raise their hands in an oath of enlistment with U.S. Army Col. and NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan.
The event happens at Hoover High School on Feb. 26 at 11:50 a.m.
