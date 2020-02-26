Teenagers enlist in U.S. Army through swearing-in ceremony from Outer Space

Teenagers enlist in U.S. Army through swearing-in ceremony from Outer Space
Three Army parachutists were injured in a night training exercise at Homestead Air Reserve Base.
By WBRC Staff | February 26, 2020 at 10:32 AM CST - Updated February 26 at 2:59 PM

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A swearing-in ceremony that is truly out of this world.

U.S. Army Mobile Recruiting Company, in partnership with Space Center Houston and NASA, will host the first ever, live oath of enlistment "Swear-In" ceremony from space.

During the ceremony several local teenagers will raise their hands in an oath of enlistment with U.S. Army Col. and NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan.

The event happens at Hoover High School on Feb. 26 at 11:50 a.m.

We thank you all for your service.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.