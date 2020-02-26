SIUE seeks revenge on UTM

SENIOR STUDS: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville's Zeke Moore, Tyresse Williford and Brandon Jackson have combined to account for 44 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 38 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.MIGHTY MOORE: Moore has connected on 39.4 percent of the 104 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 14 over the last five games. He's also converted 76.3 percent of his foul shots this season.