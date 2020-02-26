Rain today with sleet, snow, & colder temperatures tonight & tomorrow

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Wednesday! Rain is back today and so is the cold.
A cold front is coming through this morning and that is bringing some rain for some spots across the Tennessee Valley. Showers this morning will push east across the Tennessee Valley but they will not be heavy. Light rain this morning could bring some wet roads but should create too many issues out there. Temperatures this morning are into the upper 40s but as we move through the day and wind picks up out of the northwest, at 10 to 25 mph, those temperatures will begin to drop. Expect the mid 40s by midday with the 30s by the later afternoon and evening. Isolated showers will be possible through the mid-afternoon and evening and could mix with some sleet and snow as temperatures drop. Little to no accumulation is expected.
Thursday morning will be chilly with air temperatures into the upper 20s and low 30s but wind chills into the low 20s and possibly the teens! IF there is moisture on the roads you might have a FEW slick spots develop if they don’t dry, but we don’t expect major issues Thursday morning. Thursday will be cold, sunny, ahead of another breezy day Friday. There is a small chance at rain, sleet, and snow on Friday, but it will not be anything major.
