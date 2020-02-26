Rain today with sleet, snow, & colder temperatures tonight & tomorrow

A cold front is coming through this morning and that is bringing some rain for some spots across the Tennessee Valley. Showers this morning will push east across the Tennessee Valley but they will not be heavy. Light rain this morning could bring some wet roads but should create too many issues out there. Temperatures this morning are into the upper 40s but as we move through the day and wind picks up out of the northwest, at 10 to 25 mph, those temperatures will begin to drop. Expect the mid 40s by midday with the 30s by the later afternoon and evening. Isolated showers will be possible through the mid-afternoon and evening and could mix with some sleet and snow as temperatures drop. Little to no accumulation is expected.