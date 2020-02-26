Poplar Avenue fire being investigated for arson; 9th arson investigation in neighborhood

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fires in the Cavalry Hill neighborhood of Huntsville are destructive, and they could also be criminal.
Tuesday, Huntsville Police spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson said the department is investigating Monday’s fire on the 2000 block of Poplar avenue as arson.
It’s the 9th fire since October the department is investigating in the neighborhood for arson, and there have not been any arrests.
The Poplar Avenue fire is just around the corner from Cavalry Street, where two homes have caught fire a combined six times since October.
The department is also investigating a car and dumpster.
Thomas Lightford lives across the street from what’s left of a house on Poplar Avenue and said he wants the fires to stop./
“Fires don’t just start by themselves, I think we all know that," he said.
"It's not happening in east Huntsville, it's not happening in west Huntsville, it's not happening in south Huntsville, it's happening right here in the middle of what I'd say is northwest Huntsville."
Cheryl Jones owns one of the charred homes on Cavalry, and said she hasn’t had issues in the neighborhood until recentl.
“I’m at a point now I’m not going to start rekindling, and they come back and burn me again," she said.
She said she wasn’t sure why homes in the neighborhood would be targeted, but the damage goes beyond the phyiscal.
“Burning not a foundation, they’re burning memories," she said.
Lt. Johnson said if anyone knows anything, they should reach out to HPD through Crime Stoppers.
Tips can be submitted anonymously, and if they lead to an arrest, the tipster could be rewarded with money.
