Picture shows Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa hugging young fan in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn’t stop signing autographs at Huntsville’s Parkway Place Mall when a young fan came up and gave him a hug.
That’s according to a Facebook user who captured the moment in a picture.
David Methvin Pierce says he was taking photos of Tagovailoa and other former Alabama players when they were signing autographs at Parkway Place Mall.
He says a young fan emerged from the crowd and gave Tua a hug and held on for a few minutes. Alabama’s star quarterback continued signing autographs until the fan let go and walked away.
Tua declared for the NFL draft in January.
