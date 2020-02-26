Picture shows Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa hugging young fan in Huntsville

February 26, 2020 at 8:41 AM CST - Updated February 26 at 8:41 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn’t stop signing autographs at Huntsville’s Parkway Place Mall when a young fan came up and gave him a hug.

That’s according to a Facebook user who captured the moment in a picture.

True Story.. As I was standing on the second floor of the Parkway City Mall taking photos of Tua and Ingram signing...

Posted by David Methvin Pierce on Sunday, February 23, 2020

David Methvin Pierce says he was taking photos of Tagovailoa and other former Alabama players when they were signing autographs at Parkway Place Mall.

He says a young fan emerged from the crowd and gave Tua a hug and held on for a few minutes. Alabama’s star quarterback continued signing autographs until the fan let go and walked away.

Tua declared for the NFL draft in January.

