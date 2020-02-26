One person arrested during traffic stop; charged with trafficking drugs

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman woman is charged with trafficking in mathamphetamine after Morgan County authorities find drugs during a traffic stop.
The arrest happened on Monday when Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies stopped a white Dodge Charger for traffic violations near Highway 67 and Indian Hills Road in Decatur.
Deputies arrested Berenice Suaste Robledo of Cullman. Deputies found more than 2 pounds of meth hidden in a box in the trunk of the vehicle. Robledo is in the Morgan County Jail. Her bond was set at $150,000.00
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.