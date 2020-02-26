One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead and another man injured.
Shortly before midnight on Tuesday, Florence Police Dispatch received a call of shots fired in the Cypress Point area of west Florence. Responding officers were advised that a man had been shot in the area of 1430 Carver Court. When officers got on scene they found an African American male who died from his injuries. Police identify him as Reginald Jackie Watkins, II, 45, or Florence.
While investigating Watkins death a second male with gunshot wounds was located at a local hospital. This male was treated for his injuries and later released from medical care. It is believed that both men sustained gunshot wounds from the same incident.
Officers secured the area of the shooting and detectives responded to the scene. These detectives are diligently interviewing potential witnesses and gathering evidence in this case. The motive of the shooting is unclear at this time, however, it is believed that the parties involved were acquaintances.
The body of the deceased has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences where an autopsy will be performed. Investigators say they hope that evidence from the autopsy and evidence collected at the scene will assist in providing a clearer picture of the circumstances that led to Watkins’ death and the injuries to a second male in this case.
We ask for the community’s assistance in identifying any person(s) who may have information about this case. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Florence Police department at 256-768-2728 or text a tip to 274637 using keyword “FPDTIP” plus your message.
This is a very active case and more information will be released once available.
