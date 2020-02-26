Madison County School Board approves policy to donate surplus food

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Feb. 25 was “Fat Tuesday," and the Madison County School Board used it as an opportunity to put food on the table.
The board approved a policy that will allow surplus cafeteria food to be donated to qualifying charities.
The food will be taken from unused meals due to student absences or field trips.
It’s unclear how much food is expected to be donated, but the school system houses roughly 20,000 students.
Madison County Schools Director of Equity and Innovation Rachel Ballard said the policy gives students a chance to look outward.
“So we said why not? Why not bless our local community members. This is an opportunity for our students to recognize there are people around us who are in need," she said.
The board is now in the process of identifying which charities will receive the food.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.