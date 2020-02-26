Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix City Council members have voted 5-4 to approve a citizen review board with the power to investigate police after a raucous meeting that stretched over five hours into the evening. The council has been examining different proposals for policing the police after the Phoenix had more officer-involved shootings in 2018 than any other U.S. department. The proposals also came after the uproar over a videotaped encounter between officers and a black family whose young daughter took a doll from a dollar store. The Tuesday vote came after dozens of mostly Hispanic and African American community members spoke for a citizen review board with investigative powers.