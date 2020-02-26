HR Director’s lawsuit against Limestone County Schools settled

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - A lawsuit filed last week by Limestone County Schools HR Director Mark Isley has been mediated and settled, according to court documents.
Judge Jimmy B. Pool issued an order late in the day on Tuesday, canceling a hearing set for Wednesday and instructing both sides to file a joint motion for dismissal as soon as possible.
The court documents don’t go into detail on the terms of the settlement.
Isley filed the lawsuit on February 18th, claiming he was suspended and in the process of being fired in retaliation for what he described as whistleblowing against the school district. Isley accused the board of racist hiring practices and mismanaging funds. The school board denied those claims.
One hour before the order was filed, the Limestone County School Board issued a media alert that there was an emergency meeting of the board Wednesday night. The only item on the agenda is accepting the resignation of an unnamed employee. At this time, it’s unclear if this is connected to the Isley lawsuit or not. Attorneys in this case are under a gag order and have not commented on the case since that order went into effect.
We are in contact with both sides of this lawsuit and we’ll update you as new information comes in.
